Silent Notary (SNTR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,482.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $151,283.00 and approximately $28,482.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bilaxy, TOPBTC and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.56 or 0.02970731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030415 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130113 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOPBTC, DEx.top, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

