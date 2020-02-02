Silverway Hits One Day Trading Volume of $255,455.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Silverway token can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000996 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. In the last week, Silverway has traded down 65.5% against the US dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $255,455.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.04061608 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001865 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00700583 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

