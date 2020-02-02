Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBGI. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,195. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

