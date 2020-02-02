Single Collateral DAI Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.95 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $24.95 million and $336,831.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 24,833,033 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

