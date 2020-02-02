SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0075 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, ChaoEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $74,229.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.15 or 0.03024100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00196235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Braziliex, Liqui, ChaoEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

