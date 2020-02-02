SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,993 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $96.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $903,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,724.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $1,829,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,338,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,424 shares of company stock worth $12,212,740. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

