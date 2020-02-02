SIX Market Cap Tops $4.09 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One SIX token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. SIX has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $159,735.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIX has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&&. The official website for SIX is six.network. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork.

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

