Skychain (SKCH) Achieves Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Skychain has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Skychain has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4,275.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skychain token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skychain

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global.

Skychain Token Trading

Skychain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

