Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.58 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00006138 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX and Iquant. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $453,568.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.71 or 0.02990686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and Iquant. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

