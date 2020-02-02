SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Holdings Lowered by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of SLM worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SLM by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

