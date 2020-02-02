SmartCash (SMART) One Day Volume Tops $411,622.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $411,622.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Braziliex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.02013687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.04037590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00751793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00797217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009470 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026544 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00710150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

