Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $10.39 and $24.43. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $986,456.00 and approximately $197,169.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

