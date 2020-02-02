Smead Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,298 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 635,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.44. 9,180,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

