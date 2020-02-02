Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 7.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Target worth $170,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 245,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $2,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Target stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.74. 6,893,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,809. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.76. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

