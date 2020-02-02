Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

SBUX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. 11,574,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,160. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

