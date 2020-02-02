Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $23,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Cummins by 34.2% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,219. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

