Smead Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,280 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 1.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $113.89. 9,398,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

