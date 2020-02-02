Smead Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,753 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 6.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Amgen worth $152,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.05. 5,955,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.90.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.