Smead Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,749 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 3.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $80,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.