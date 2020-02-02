Smead Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.0% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $66,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 913,330 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $66,793,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 234.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 729,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,645,000 after purchasing an additional 511,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. 9,379,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

