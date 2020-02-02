Smead Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 409,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after buying an additional 206,474 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 592,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 104,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. 23,906,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013,598. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

