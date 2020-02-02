Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $23.85 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 99,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $41.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. 714,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,022.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,964.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

