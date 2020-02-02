Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $54.64 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 2.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of eBay worth $54,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 0.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 388,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 90.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 307,041 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 145,804 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

eBay stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,442,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. eBay Inc has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

