Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $69.55 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Accenture worth $69,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after acquiring an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after purchasing an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after purchasing an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $205.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,314. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.78 and a 200 day moving average of $196.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

