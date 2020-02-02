Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $75.61 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 3.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $75,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after buying an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after buying an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after buying an additional 92,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,376,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,170,000 after buying an additional 837,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. 21,252,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

