Smead Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises 3.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Lennar worth $82,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

