Smead Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,819 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 5.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $133,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in American Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,187. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.