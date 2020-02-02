Smead Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,587,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up approximately 3.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of AFLAC worth $83,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $51.57. 4,312,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,200. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group lifted their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.