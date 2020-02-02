Smead Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 7.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of NVR worth $159,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NVR by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,832,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in NVR by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded down $149.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,816.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,095. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,513.82 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,840.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3,667.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $58.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 226.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total transaction of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,275 shares of company stock worth $65,428,565. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

