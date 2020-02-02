SmileyCoin One Day Volume Reaches $47,600.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $399,067.00 and $47,600.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,312,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,779,623,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

