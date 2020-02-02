SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $388,631.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $388,631.00 and approximately $117,029.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,384.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.09 or 0.02033720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.31 or 0.04068736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00757914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00805674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009513 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00715793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,979,100 coins and its circulating supply is 21,902,008 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

