Social Activity Token (SAT) Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Social Activity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Social Activity Token has a total market capitalization of $59,399.00 and $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00359321 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010763 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001725 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

SAT is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.