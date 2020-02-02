Sociall (SCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Sociall token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. Sociall has a market capitalization of $67,353.00 and $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.02975726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00197619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00130380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

