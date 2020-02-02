Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stake Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Solar Capital worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

In related news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. 83,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 43.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

