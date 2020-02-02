Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies makes up about 3.9% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 0.36% of Solaredge Technologies worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,201,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $19,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after acquiring an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.86. 1,085,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

