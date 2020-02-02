Solaris Price Hits $0.19 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Kucoin. Solaris has a total market cap of $337,139.00 and $4.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solaris has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000331 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,800,743 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,736 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

