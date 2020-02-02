Soma (SCT) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Soma has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Soma token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. Soma has a total market cap of $143,993.00 and $88,306.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046817 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00066648 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,446.75 or 1.00630444 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Soma

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

