Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 2,018 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

LQD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,194,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,753. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $131.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.27.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

