Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 4,070 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,129,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,855,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,559,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $115.80. The stock had a trading volume of 995,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,652. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $115.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

