Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.61. 1,564,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

