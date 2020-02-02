Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VBR stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.45. 309,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,929. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.23.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

