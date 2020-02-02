Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,614. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

