Sonata Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,595,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.83. 102,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

