Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.74. 486,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $151.38 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

