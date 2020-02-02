Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,665 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after buying an additional 51,675 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 689,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 42,610 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period.

IBDN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,438. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

