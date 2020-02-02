Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Sonic Automotive posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $152,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 156.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

