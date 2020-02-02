SounDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,023.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 3% higher against the dollar. SounDAC has a total market cap of $58,023.00 and approximately $61,286.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000653 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.