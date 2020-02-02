Soverain Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Soverain has a market capitalization of $140,144.00 and approximately $2,160.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Soverain has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain’s total supply is 2,630,891 coins and its circulating supply is 2,630,812 coins. Soverain’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg.

Soverain Coin Trading

Soverain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soverain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soverain using one of the exchanges listed above.

