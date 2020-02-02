SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0031

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $267,416.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEgg and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

