SparksPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $8,110.00 and $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

